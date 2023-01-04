NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: Ways to make your diet more balanced in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Eating healthier is a top priority each New Year, and a St. Luke’s expert says there are simple ways to make it happen.

Brenda Schwerdt, a registered dietician at St. Luke’s, works with patients to develop plans to eat healthier and live a better lifestyle.

According to Schwerdt, one of the best ways to start that plan is to use something called a SMART goal.

“It has to be specific, it has to be measurable, it has to be something that’s achievable, it has to be relevant to you and there has to be a timeframe on it,” she said.

Those SMART goals make intentions with eating healthy clearer and easier to stick to for the new year.

During the winter months, when nights are long, Schwerdt said a lot of people get home from work and indulge.

Those goals can help avoid that.

“This time of year, people kind of tend to go home and like, hibernate at night, you know, and eat through the night, that tends to be a you know, more problematic time for some people,” she said.

“If we can identify that, that’s where you can kind of set one of those SMART goals for this is a specific time of day that is more problemsome,” Schwerdt continued.

A lot of times, people want to eat healthier, but that can vary from person to person.

Schwerdt said it’s best to start small, and work your way up to eating more nutritious foods.

One key thing to take into consideration is the mental step when making better choices.

Schwerdt said she believes it’s good to write down how you’re feeling when you eat certain meals.

“The food journals that I use for my patients to track their intake has a section each day about your emotions and feelings,” she continued, “and I tell my patients that you can write whatever you want there, but the more detail you give me, the more I’ll understand kind of a what’s going on.”

We’ll be covering a different New Year’s resolution each day this week on Northern News Now Today, from fitness, to eating healthy, to saving money.

