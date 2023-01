DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at St. Luke’s Sport & Event Center, the Mirage hosted Moose Lake in an even match-up, but the records proved otherwise. After a 3-0 first period, the Mirage continued to bring their ‘A’ game winning 7-1 over the Rebels.

