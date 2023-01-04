Mesabi Metallics invests $7.25 million more for embattled Nashwauk project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mesabi Metallics has invested another $7.25 million into their embattled Nashwauk project.

Company representatives announced Wednesday that they made the payment late last week to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED).

This follows the master lease agreement with the DNR that was set in December of 2020.

The building of a mining and palletization project on the former Essar site originally started in 2003.

Work has been halted in Nashwauk due to a legal case over the company’s leases.

In May of 2021, the DNR set out to terminate the mineral leases with Mesabi Metallics because they company did not meet the terms of their 2020 agreement.

After two lower courts ruled in favor of the DNR, the company asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the DNR’s ruling in November.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision soon on if they will review the case.

Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have both expressed interest in obtaining the mineral leases for the Nashwauk site.

In October of 2022, the embattled mining company paid off the $1 million in overdue property taxes they owed Itasca County.

Since 2017, Mesabi Metallics has invested $339 million in the project.

“Last week’s payment, and our previous investments, clearly demonstrate the continued commitment of Mesabi Metallics and Essar Group to bring to life this massive and critical project here in Nashwauk,” says Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer.

Essar Group, after filing for a $1.1 billion bankruptcy in 2015, says they have finally completed their debt repayment.

The company’s spokespeople say they are in a position to make additional investments into their portfolio companies such as Mesabi Metallics.

“We are now moving forward on completing this project and emerging as a strategic partner and important enabler for the green steel evolution in North America, given the world’s renewed focus on the environment,” Sutherland says.

Mesabi Metallics says the project is supposed to be completed in three years.

