Members Only: East’s Ashlynne Guenther and Esko’s Koi Perich reach milestones in wins
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of milestones were reached Tuesday night around the Northland with Duluth East’s Ashlynne Guenther eclipsing the 1,000 rebound mark and Esko’s Koi Perich reaching the 1,000th point mark in wins.
GBB Final @ East@DuluthEastGBB 62— Brian Prudhomme (@BPBroadcaster) January 4, 2023
Hermantown 46@_ashguenther5 26 pts@rachelhagen20 17 pts
Guenther collects 1,000th career rebound to go with over 1,000 pts@KMooreTV @Neil_Vierzba85 @AliciaTipcke @DNTSportsTeam @DEastFan
Guenther, who already reached 1,000 points led her team to a 62-46 win over Hermantown, Guenther is the only player in Greyhound history to do so.
Perich led Esko to a big 89-27 win over Proctor.
