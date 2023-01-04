Members Only: East’s Ashlynne Guenther and Esko’s Koi Perich reach milestones in wins

By Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of milestones were reached Tuesday night around the Northland with Duluth East’s Ashlynne Guenther eclipsing the 1,000 rebound mark and Esko’s Koi Perich reaching the 1,000th point mark in wins.

Guenther, who already reached 1,000 points led her team to a 62-46 win over Hermantown, Guenther is the only player in Greyhound history to do so.

Perich led Esko to a big 89-27 win over Proctor.

