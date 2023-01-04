Duluth School Board elects 2023 chair

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth School Board will be led by a familiar face in the year ahead.

Lofald has worked in the district for more than three decades.(Duluth School District)

Tuesday afternoon, Jill Lofald was elected to serve as the Duluth School Board Chair for a fourth year.

Lofald has a long history with the district, serving as an English teacher at Denfeld High School for more than three decades.

She also hired current superintendent John Magas in the midst of the pandemic.

Magas just signed a contract extension with the Duluth School District.

As for other board officers elected Tuesday, Rose Loffler-Kemp will serve as vice chair for a second year.

Amber Sadowski will serve as clerk for the first time.

Kelly Durik Eder will serve as treasurer for a second year.

