City by City: Ely, Twin Ports, Ashland

Ely, MN- The $21.43 million remodel and addition for Ely Public Schools is now complete. The school is located at 600 E. Harvey St. in Ely. The district contains both Ely Memorial High School and Washington Elementary and serves around 550 students. The 110,500-square-foot project included a 71,000-square-foot remodel of the two schools. They now have a secure entry system, new offices, classrooms, gymnasium, a media center, a music room, a metal shop, a wood shop, and a cafeteria. Both schools also got upgraded HVAC systems and new locker rooms. Construction began in May 2021.

Twin Ports- The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation named its new development director Tuesday. Jessica Peterson will replace Mark Danielson when he retires in June. Danielson held this position for the past 11 years. Peterson comes to the foundation after nearly two years at the Depot Foundation. There she helped expand fundraising, grow community impact, and support arts and culture nonprofits.

Ashland, WI- The 15th Annual Big Water Film Festival kicks off Friday. The festival is happening virtually over five weeks. They have 22 films to watch plus a live chat with filmmakers. All the screenings are free and online. Click here to see the full schedule.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.