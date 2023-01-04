Bulldogs seek stronger second half of their season

UMD
UMD(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team resumes the second half of their season this weekend with a home-and-home series against Bemidji. While the Bulldogs are coming off of an exhibition win against St. Thomas, they now enter the next phase of the season that matters most, working towards post-season opportunities.

Despite several injuries early on and now, Sandelin says there are a few players that have surprised him and have stepped up in the first stretch of this year.

“I’m a little surprised with Steves, but not surprised that he’s had 12, probably could’ve had 20. He’s had a lot of chances, but a pleasant surprise. We expected him to come in here and score. I think Aiden Dubinsky has played well as a young player. He stands out to me on the back end, and we missed him when he was hurt. Matty Theisen has played well for us, but I’ve liked our freshman. I think our freshmen are going to keep growing and now with some of the injuries they’re going to be put in different spots, but we need some older guys, guys we were counting on in the beginning of the year to do more.”

The Bulldogs resume regularly scheduled programming on Friday at Bemidji. The puck drops at 7:07 pm.

