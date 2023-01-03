Unknown number of animals killed in Iron Range barn fire

Barn fire in Lakeland area
Barn fire in Lakeland area(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities say an undetermined number of animals were killed in a barn fire overnight on the Iron Range.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday night, multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 3700 block of Long Lake Road in the Lakeland area.

Most of the animals were able to get out safely, but an undetermined number of them were lost, according to the Northland Fire Wire.

No word on what type of animals were inside the barn at the time.

The barn was destroyed, and there were no reports of any injuries to people or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Departments on the scene included: Lakeland, Biwabik, Palo, Fayal, Makinen, and Gilbert.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Snow Totals
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Salvation Army
Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address
Breaking bad habits takes 90 days according to Rana Dakdouk, a CNS at Essentia Twin Ports.
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to break those bad habits this year
Breaking bad habits are top of mind when it come to New Year’s resolutions, especially cutting...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to break those bad habits this year