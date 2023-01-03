Unknown number of animals killed in Iron Range barn fire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities say an undetermined number of animals were killed in a barn fire overnight on the Iron Range.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday night, multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 3700 block of Long Lake Road in the Lakeland area.

Most of the animals were able to get out safely, but an undetermined number of them were lost, according to the Northland Fire Wire.

No word on what type of animals were inside the barn at the time.

The barn was destroyed, and there were no reports of any injuries to people or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Departments on the scene included: Lakeland, Biwabik, Palo, Fayal, Makinen, and Gilbert.

