Trampled By Turtles returning to Bayfront in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The band “Trampled by Turtles” is returning to the place where it all started for their 20th anniversary.

The bluegrass/folk band announced Tuesday it plans to play a show at Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

“Trampled by Turtles” started in Duluth in 2003 and this year will mark their 20th anniversary.

They have since released ten albums, three of which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard bluegrass chart.

The concert will feature special guest Jenny Lewis.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.