St. Louis County Board selects new Chair, Vice Chair for 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - During their first meeting of 2023, St. Louis County commissioners elected the Board’s new leadership Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Patrick Boyle was selected to be the Board’s chair.

Boyle represents the Second District, which covers the eastern portion of Duluth.

He has been a commissioner since 2014 and previously served as Board Chair in 2019.

Commissioner Keith Nelson was selected as Vice Chair.

Nelson represents the Sixth District, which covers the Quad Cities on the Iron Range and the south central portion of the county.

He has been a commissioner since 2003.

“It is my honor to serve as Board Chair this year, and I thank my fellow commissioners for their support,” said Boyle. “I want to thank Commissioner McDonald for his steadfast, great leadership last year. I’ll try to continue that trend. I also want to welcome Commissioner Harala to the Board.”

Annie Harala is the Board’s only newcomer. She takes over for Frank Jewell, who retired this year after representing the county’s First District. The region includes the Central and East Hillside, Chester Bowl, Park Point, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods.

Commissioner Annie Harala (Harala Campaign)

Harala ran unopposed in the November 2022 election.

“As a County, we need to work together for the betterment of our entire region,” Harala said during her campaign. “Our public health services don’t stop at some imaginary line between Duluth’s Hillside and Hibbing. The senior living in a rural part of the county needs broadband just as much as the student within a municipal boundary. The Port of Duluth doesn’t just ship products from Duluth, it serves the entire region. As a County Commission, we can be the catalyst for collaboration, especially if we want to compete nationally, let alone globally.”

As the new Board Chair, Boyle assigned commissioners to chair the following standing committees of the Board:

Health and Human Services - Paul McDonald

Public Works and Transportation - Keith Musolf

Environment and Natural Resources - Mike Jugovich

Finance and Budget - Keith Nelson

Public Safety and Corrections - Annie Harala

Central Management and Intergovernmental Relations - Ashley Grimm

He also announced the continuation of two special Board Committees: the Opioid Remediation Advisory Committee and the St. Louis County Depot Operations Committee; and the creation of a new committee tasked with reviewing and updating as needed the county’s purchasing rules.

Commissioners approved their meeting schedule for 2023 as well.

Board meetings will be livestreamed when at locations that are equipped with the necessary technology to do so.

All other meetings will be recorded and posted later on the county’s YouTube channel, as well as aired on Public Access Cable Television.

The 2023 schedule can be found online.

