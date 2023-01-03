NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to break those bad habits this year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Breaking bad habits are top of mind when it come to New Year’s resolutions, especially cutting back on drinking or eating junk food.

A nutritionist at Essentia Health said if you start now, you can reel in those habits within 90 days.

Rana Dakdouk, a Clinical Nurse Specialist, at Essentia Twin Ports, said a lot of bad habits revolve around food or drinks.

“Mostly it’s food related,” she continued, “getting back to the gym, and it’s good to start small, you don’t want to like overwhelm yourself, it’s always very challenging for sure to break habits, it requires discipline, commitment and with that requires great effort.”

A great effort, that can be curbed within about three months, as long as you’re diligent.

Dakdouk said there might be bumps in the road, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be successful.

“It doesn’t happen, you know, overnight. 30 to 90 days, once you’re past that, I can say ‘congratulations, you’re on our way,’ you’ve built healthier habits, newer habits that can eventually become a lifestyle,” she said.

A lot of habits are physical, but the biggest step for some Northlanders, can be the mental challenge of sticking to a routine.

“It’s all about self talk,” Dakdouk said.

“Taking a step back and bein intuitive and asking yourself,” she continued.

According to a recent study, a lot of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-March, making that 90 day threshold even more crucial to success.

“The trick is having that mentality to, and discipline to get back on track,” she said.

If you happen to hit a bump or have a rough patch, those can be turned into learning lessons that will make your journey easier.

“Failing, sometimes, is a good chance to identify your weakness,” Dakdouk said.

We’ll be covering a different New Year’s resolution each day this week on Northern News Now Today, from fitness, to eating healthy, to saving money.

