Governor Walz sworn into second term in office, pledges to ‘get things done’

ST. PAUL, MN -- Monday, Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and several other elected officials were sworn in to a second term in office.

Walz, a DFL’er, stood beside his family and colleagues in St. Paul as he took the oath.

“Minnesotans spoke clearly in this last election, and they expect all of us to get things done. The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over,” Walz said in his inauguration speech.

Walz repeatedly referenced the opportunity presented to the DFL over the next two years.

The DFL party secured Minnesota’s first legislative trifecta in eight years during the most recent election, an opportunity he and the lieutenant governor hopes to capitalize on.

“We’ve been given historic opportunity, which comes with a responsibility to not miss it,” Walz said.

Flanagan sang a similar tune, expressing a desire to work on behalf of all Minnesotans.

“We have an opportunity to continue shaping a government that works across lines of difference to better address the needs of the people that we serve,” she said.

Walz highlighted a number of goals in his speech.

He put heavy emphasis on education, and pledged to expand access to childcare and healthcare.

He also touted plans to address women’s reproductive rights and gun legislation, as well as provide better housing and economic security statewide.

“In the coming weeks, we will announce a bold new proposal to lift up our children or youth in our families in Minnesota and put them at the very center of the state budget,” Walz said.

Walz went on to discuss a number of programs that he hopes will benefit not only the state’s youth, but the average Minnesotan as well.

“We’ve got work to do that ensure that every family has access to affordable health care, childcare, early education, economic security and again, not a nice to have thing something we will get done together that every family has access to paid family and medical leave,” he said.

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative session begins Tuesday Jan. 3, when the State Senate and House of Representatives will officially gavel-in for the year.

