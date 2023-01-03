First snowstorm of 2023 set to arrive this afternoon

Tuesday: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow is set to make its arrival in the far southern portion of the Northland through the early afternoon. As a result, the evening commute looks like it could be a slick one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20 MPH at times gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH. We will see a little break in the action in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. With lighter snow for the vast majority of the area. Temperatures tonight fall back into the teens and 20s.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: A second wave of snow will be impacting Northern Wisconsin and the U.P. on Wednesday but will have little to no impact on the Minnesota side of things. Temperatures will start out in the mid-20′s, but they will be falling in the afternoon and evening. Winds remain breezy out of the northeast 10-20 MPH and at times gusting upwards of 35 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Thursday: High pressure begins to build back in and will feature clearing skies. We will see mostly cloudy skies to start but will begin to see some rays on sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.