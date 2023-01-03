Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal.

As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000.

They were behind about $31,000 compared to 2021 and more than $60,000 in 2020.

But after a few last minute Christmas miracles from generous donors, they were able to surpass their kettle goal.

There are a few donations left to add in, but Salvation Army spokespeople say they were able to raise $225,120 this donation season, which lasted through most of November and December.

Cydni Lewis, the Duluth Salvation Army’s Director of Development, said, “we would like to thank the community for their generous support (volunteering and donating) during such difficult financial times.”

The money will help the Salvation Army run its annual programs helping people in need throughout the Twin Ports.

