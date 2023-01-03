Duluth Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle goal

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough year with inflation and wintery weather, the Duluth Salvation Army was surprised to reach its annual Red Kettle donation goal.

As of Dec. 21, the non-profit still needed $69,776 to reach their goal of $215,000.

They were behind about $31,000 compared to 2021 and more than $60,000 in 2020.

But after a few last minute Christmas miracles from generous donors, they were able to surpass their kettle goal.

There are a few donations left to add in, but Salvation Army spokespeople say they were able to raise $225,120 this donation season, which lasted through most of November and December.

Cydni Lewis, the Duluth Salvation Army’s Director of Development, said, “we would like to thank the community for their generous support (volunteering and donating) during such difficult financial times.”

The money will help the Salvation Army run its annual programs helping people in need throughout the Twin Ports.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Snow Totals
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Barn fire in Lakeland area
Unknown number of animals killed in Iron Range barn fire
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address
Breaking bad habits takes 90 days according to Rana Dakdouk, a CNS at Essentia Twin Ports.
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to break those bad habits this year
Breaking bad habits are top of mind when it come to New Year’s resolutions, especially cutting...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to break those bad habits this year