City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.

Washburn, WI- Applications are now open for the fifth annual Spark competition. Spark is a community-based startup platform for aspiring business owners. The competition is on April 27 in Ashland. The winner receives $5,000 and a business start-up package. You can apply now until February 3.

Northern Minnesota- The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off at the end of the month. Starting January 29, hundreds of mushers from across the nation will race for the 2023 title. With just four weeks to go until the exciting day, race organizers are still looking for volunteers. There are many jobs available and something for everyone.

