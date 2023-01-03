Another First Alert Day as snow moves in Tuesday afternoon

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This has been a very difficult storm to forecast as models have been showing high amounts of variability. The latest model runs push the snow a bit further north and increase totals, so we have followed suit with our forecast. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times through tonight. Expect significant travel delays. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast 10-20 gusting to 35mph. New totals overnight from Duluth and south will be between 3-6″. Lows will be in the 20′s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow lingers throughout the day on Wednesday. Lighter snow is expected for the Ports, but heavier snow accumulations are still likely for most of Northern Wisconsin and the U.P.. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with east winds 10-20 gusting to 40mph. New accumulations will be between 2-8″ for the southern half of the region.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning with some partial clearing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 20′s and teens with northerly winds.

FRIDAY: High pressure will be in place on Friday to bring partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the teens with winds out of the west 4-8mph.

