2023 stirs feeling of excitement for Northlanders

DULUTH, MN. -- We all know the saying: “New year, new me.”

“It’s the second day of the new year so just taking one thing at a time,” Duluth resident, Laura Haack, said. “Maybe moving a bit more slowly than we tend to move.”

“I want to be much healthier,” Duluth resident, Frank Sterns, said. ”I just started a couple days ago. I just started making sure that I get out a walk at least five miles a day. "

What are those in the Northland for the new year most looking forward to?

Well, we walked around Northland hot spots Canal Park and Gooseberry Falls to find out.

For some, it was getting outside more.

“Exploring Northern Minnesota more, and the Northshore, and spending more time up here,” Mike Rydberg, who is visiting from the Twin Cities, said.

“I guess I’m just excited to experience new things. You know, go with the flow and see where things take me,” Patrick Cummins, who traveled from England, said.

Others look forward to getting back to school.

“Just going back to college, I was in the military, and I can wait to continue my education,” UMD student, Alex Watts, said.

Some even hoping to see their sports team make it to the Superbowl.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully my beloved Philadelphia Eagles winning the Superbowl,” Pennsylvania resident, Mark Trible, said.

No matter what it was, everyone was ready to see what 2023 has in store.

“I am looking forward to the wedding of my son,” Gayle Friday, mother of Dillon Friday, said.

“We got married on Saturday,” Newlyweds, Terrance Heath and Celso Lopez, said. “Our couple goal is to become a married couple, and learn how to live together, and communicate together, and just be a happy family.”

If you’re the type of person who made a resolution, tune in to Northern News Now Today as Mitchell Zimmerman covers five different resolutions and how to stick with them.

