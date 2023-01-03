13 full moons will be viewable in 2023

There will be 13 full moons in 2023.
There will be 13 full moons in 2023.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the new year come 13 chances to get a look at a full moon.

The first full moon comes nearly right at the start of 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6. This moon is called the Wolf Moon, named after the sounds of wolves howling outside of Native American villages during the winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will be fullest shortly after 6 p.m. EST.

The next full moon, called the Snow Moon, will appear in the sky on Feb. 5.

The following full moons will also be viewable in 2023:

Worm Moon - March 7

Pink Moon - April 6

Flower Moon - May 5

Strawberry Moon - June 3

Buck Moon - July 3

Sturgeon Moon - Aug. 1

Blue Moon - Aug. 30

Harvest Moon - Sept. 29

Hunter’s Moon - Oct. 28

Beaver Moon - Nov. 27

Cold Moon - Dec. 26

For more information on the upcoming full moons, visit the Farmer’s Almanac website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models on Saturday indicate up to 4-8" of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break...
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania.
Officials: Deadly police-involved incident included 2 shootings
One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania.
1 officer killed in police-involved shooting in Pennsylvania
Governor Walz sworn into second term in office, pledges to ‘get things done’
Governor Walz sworn into second term in office, pledges to ‘get things done’