Officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car

Authorities say an officer conducting surveillance has escaped injury after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department’s Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by the man with the rifle.

“The suspect shot into the unmarked police vehicle and ran,” a Michigan State Police public information officer said on Twitter.

“The officer was able to leave the scene and was not hurt. Currently, detectives have two suspects in custody and are in the process of interviewing them," tweets said.

Last September, two Detroit residents were charged after a Michigan state trooper was shot while conducting surveillance with other members of a narcotics unit.

Most Read

Models on Saturday indicate up to 4-8" of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break...
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Michigan police: 2 killed by shots fired at New Year’s party
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary-designee Mary Kolar (WBAY photo)
Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire
Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer