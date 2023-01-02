NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: How to make your relationships stronger in 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New Year’s resolutions seem to be on Northlanders minds this year, and one of them is strengthening relationships.

Nikki Karnowski, of Metamorphosis Coaching Consulting and Training, coaches local businesses on how to manage workplace relationships and improve productivity.

There are many ways to have a happier New Year, and according to Karnowski, working on those relationships is one of them.

“Take a look at what you really want to create,” Karnowski continued, “relationships are the foundation of everything we do and they take work.”

Karnowski said there are three tips to bettering your relationships this year:

1. Think about what you want to create or what a good outcome would be.

2. Be intentional with your actions.

3. Focus on what you can control.

“Putting the focus on ourselves, we can’t control others or how they’re gonna be, but we can control how we respond to things,” she said.

Karnowski said even scheduling time to talk with close family and friends is a good way to keep those ties strong.

“We can say we want o better our relationship, but actually taking that step, and making it a priority,” Karnowski said.

We’ll be covering a different New Year’s resolution each day this week on Northern News Now Today, from fitness, to eating healthy, to saving money.

