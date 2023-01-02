New week, new year, same snowy trend

Today: Through the rest of our Monday we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures are a tad cooler than Yesterday but still above average climbing their way into the mid and upper 20s for the Northland. Winds are out of the west northwest between 3-6 MPH. Tonight mainly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the teens and lower 20s for much of the Northland.

Monday features mostly cloudy skies overhead (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday looks to start dry with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Snow showers begin to fly as we head towards later Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Snow will begin to fill in from south to north. We will be on far northern fringes of the system. That means, the southern portion of our area will see the most snow. Portions of Northwest Wisconsin could see 3-7″. The Twin Ports and far southern portions of the Northland on the Minnesota side of things could see 1-3″. The rest of the Northland only sees a a Trace up to 2″ but I suspect most will be on the lower end of that. Winds are out of the northeast between 10-20 MPH.

We will be on far northern end of this system. (Northern News Now)

Snow Totals Tuesday (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Snow showers could linger across the far south western portions of our area for a bit but for most Wednesday features clearing skies overhead. Wednesday afternoon should feature mostly sunny skies overhead as temperatures climb into the teens for most.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.