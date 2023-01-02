New week, new year, same snowy trend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Through the rest of our Monday we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures are a tad cooler than Yesterday but still above average climbing their way into the mid and upper 20s for the Northland. Winds are out of the west northwest between 3-6 MPH. Tonight mainly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the teens and lower 20s for much of the Northland.

Monday features mostly cloudy skies overhead
Monday features mostly cloudy skies overhead(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday looks to start dry with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Snow showers begin to fly as we head towards later Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Snow will begin to fill in from south to north. We will be on far northern fringes of the system. That means, the southern portion of our area will see the most snow. Portions of Northwest Wisconsin could see 3-7″. The Twin Ports and far southern portions of the Northland on the Minnesota side of things could see 1-3″. The rest of the Northland only sees a a Trace up to 2″ but I suspect most will be on the lower end of that. Winds are out of the northeast between 10-20 MPH.

We will be on far northern end of this system.
We will be on far northern end of this system.(Northern News Now)
Snow Totals Tuesday
Snow Totals Tuesday(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Snow showers could linger across the far south western portions of our area for a bit but for most Wednesday features clearing skies overhead. Wednesday afternoon should feature mostly sunny skies overhead as temperatures climb into the teens for most.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models on Saturday indicate up to 4-8" of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break...
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Wx Gfx
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions persist through the day
Wx Gfx
FIRST ALERT: Major winter storm arrives tonight
Wx Gfx
Today is the calm before our next snowmaker arrives
Wx Gfx
FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow expected for some today