Football fans gathered in the Twin Ports for border battle game viewing

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a border battle Sunday for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

While the Minnesota Vikings took on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, many fans in the Twin Ports banded together to support their teams at sports bars in the Northland.

Vikings fan Barb Struck stopped by the Beacon Sports Bar and Grill in Hermantown Sunday afternoon for the battle.

At halftime, and despite her team’s performance early in the game, she still had her hopes up.

“It’s not looking good so far, but we’ll come back. I have faith, we’ve done it before,” Struck said.

Struck said she will be in Arizona in February, so if the Vikings make it to the Superbowl she may try to attend.

The Superbowl will be held in Glendale Arizona on February 12, 2023.

