First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds.

TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for Tuesday-Wednesday. A Colorado Low will swing into the Upper Midwest and deliver some heavy, wet snow to the region. This system will be mostly impacting East-Central Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the U.P. The snow will move in mid-day Tuesday, so expect the evening commute to be more difficult. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with east winds 10-20mph.

WEDNESDAY: The second wave of snow will be impacting Northern Wisconsin and the U.P. on Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the mid-20′s, but they will be falling in the afternoon and evening. Winds remain breezy out of the northeast 10-20mph.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s. Winds will be northerly and calmer.

