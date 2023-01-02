First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth

By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m.

The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from Hayward entered the world weighing 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Mom and dad are still deciding on a name.

Baby Danczyk becomes the last “first baby of the year” born at the current St. Mary’s.

The current hospital will give way to the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center that’s currently under construction, the Vision Northland project will be complete in 2023.

More than 1,500 births occurred at St. Mary’s in 2022.

