Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An employee with the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models on Saturday indicate up to 4-8" of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break...
Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Prince Harry: "The family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."
Prince Harry complains about palace leaks
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Unemployment payments kept many Americans afloat during the pandemic, but con artists were also...
Fraud Files: Billions in federal funds meant to help unemployed stolen by scammers
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican