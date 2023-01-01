Wussow’s holds All Day New Year’s Eve Bash

Wussow's holds All Day New Year's Eve Bash
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While many Northlanders celebrated New Year’s Eve late Saturday night, at Wussow’s Concert Cafe, the party started bright and early in the morning.

Saturday Wussow’s held their annual All Day New Year’s Eve Bash.

The event featured live music starting at 7 a.m. through midnight.

24 local acts hit the stage this year including John Casey Awsumb, who said he was happy to have a chance to perform on New Year’s Eve.

“What a beautiful day to reflect and look back on the year, and to be able to play here I feel so privileged. You know there’s a lot of amazing musicians here,” Awsumb said.

Other performers included New Salty Dog, Skarlett Woods, and Ventriloquist Jeremy Leepak.

