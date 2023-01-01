Snow total estimates for Tuesday come down but Winter Storm Watch remains in place

WEATHER STORY: We got just enough snow Saturday afternoon to set the December record at 44.7 inches! Now, the National Weather Service is getting us ready for January snow by posting a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. A Colorado Low will start a snow and rain mix late Monday night. The storm track now appears to be farther south so snow totals have come down to 3-7″ of snow along with a chance for freezing rain. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.

Winter storm watch will cover East Central MN and NW WI Monday night through Tuesday night (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will be cloudy but a little cool as we are caught in between low pressure systems. The first brought a slippery mix Sunday morning. The second will bring a bigger shot at snow Monday night and Tuesday. The low temp Sunday night and early Monday morning will be near 13. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky should be cloudy during the daylight hours and temperatures will remain warmer than normal. Most locations should hit 25. The normal is 21 or so. In the evening, a 30% chance for a rain and snow mix will start. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

Monday night and Tuesday may only bring a trace to three inches up north while the rest of us could get 3-7" (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The chance for snow is 80%. North of Duluth, a trace to three inches could fall. The rest of the region may run 3-7″. The morning low will be 16. The afternoon high will be 26. The wind will be NE 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: By Wednesday, higher air pressure will clear the sky and cool us down a little. Next snow chance will be next Saturday with a 30% shot at light snow. After the brief cool down, temperatures may migrate upward by next Sunday.

The week starts mild, drops cooler midweek and finishes up again (KBJR)

