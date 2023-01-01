Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break...
The Duluth police department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth.(MGN)
By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth.

Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening.

According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight occurred between two individuals with one individual ultimately shooting at the other.

At this time, no one has been injured from the shooting.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

