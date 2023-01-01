Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year's Eve
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home.

According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence  on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.

During the search a homemade incendiary device and other explosives were located.

The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and after a search of the home the explosives were removed and the residence was deemed safe.

That person was booked into the Saint Louis County Jail on charges of Possessing Incendiary Device, Possessing Stolen Property and Burglary.

According to law enforcement, the incident was resolved with no injuries and presented no danger to the public.

