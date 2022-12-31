Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.

Winter Storm Watch Monday and Tuesday will cover East Central MN and NW WI. (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: A small low will bring a 60% chance for a rain and snow mix overnight. Accumulations will be light but could be slippery so please celebrate the New Year cautiously. Low temperatures will be near 15. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The sky should be cloudy and temperatures will remain warmer than normal. Most locations should hit 30. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

Models on Saturday indicate up to 4-8" of snow Monday and Tuesday. (KBJR)

MONDAY: Weekend clouds will linger and be backed up by a new low so the next chance for snow will be more substantial. It will arrive in the evening in the form of a rain and snow mix. The morning low temp will be 13. The afternoon high temp will be near 25.

COMING UP: The snow chance bumps up to 70% on Tuesday and totals may be 4-8″ for East Central MN and NW WI and the U.P., too. Up north, 1-3″ is more likely. When the low goes Wednesday, it will become sunnier and cooler for a spell.

Moderate to heavy snow will start the week and light snow will finish it. (KBJR)

