Trail by Trail: Hayward, Wisconsin, Marcell

“The groomers have been busy this last week clearing the trails from the storm we had 2 weeks ago. They regroomed early Thursday morning at Birkie Trailhead near the start where the Hayward Dash races were held on Wednesday. The trail continues to firm up as it gets skied/worked but there is still debris from the storm so be careful. Check back to the map on our website as we devise a grooming plan with the warmer weather (and possible moisture) coming. Enjoy the warmer temps! Get the most recent grooming reports and purchase trail passes at www.birkie.com.”

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR has several safe-riding reminders as more trails begin to open up. In the early months of 2022, there were 14 deadly snowmobile crashes in the state, and 10 of those involved alcohol. They say if you do choose to consume alcohol, wait until you’re back home to do so. They add sober riding is the best policy. The DNR is also reminding riders to watch for weak ice this early in the season and always check conditions before heading out.

Trail Report from Marcell Snowdrifters:

As of 12/29/22- “Marcell Snowdrifters Trail report for December 29.

All of the southern sector trails have been cleared and are open and being packed at this time.

The Marcell south and north trails have been groomed from the Laurentian divide wayside all the way to Bigfork.

The Bowstring, Cameron Lake and Lions club trail are cleared and ready to pack. Lots of snow on those trails and if you can bring your along a lopper or small chainsaw, you may find some side brush that needs to be clipped. Soft spots on these trails are keeping our big equipment from crossing the swamps. We should be able to start grooming in a week or so if we are lucky enough to get a little cold weather.

The Effie connection trail is open and partially packed from Bigfork north to Effie.

Watch out for possible wet spots in the swamps. Reports are that they are rideable but might be wet.

The wilderness Willy trail is still very wet in spots. This has hindered our efforts to clear our northernmost trails.

The Snowdrifters will be regrouping after the holiday weekend to try and get our Northern sector operable. Any help that we can get up there next week from the general tiding public or club members would be appreciated.”

