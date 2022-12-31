Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation

DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year.

The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.

Nummi Jewelers said they were inspired to give back to a community that’s given so much to them over the years, a partnership CASDA is grateful to have.

“It builds collaboration, it builds partnership. We have our community businesses that stand with us to say every individual whether they’re an adult or a child deserves to live in a violence-free home,” said Kelly Burger, Executive Director of CASDA.

The Nummi family said they feel obligated to give back, given the support they’ve gotten from the community through the years.

“We try to give back to our community whenever possible because they have given so much to us as a family and a business that being part of a community it’s our responsibility to keep giving back,” said Katie Nummi-Perrault.

CASDA is also holding a New Year’s Gala, where all proceeds will help them continue to aid and advocate for those experiencing abuse.

You can find more information on their website.

