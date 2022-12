DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday afternoon across the bridge at Wessman Arena the UWS Men’s Hockey team hosted CSS in the Subway Superior Showdown. CSS and UWS concluded in a 2-2 tie, while the Saints won the shootout 2-1 after double overtime.

RECAP: Tristan Therrien (@Therry_27) scored late in the third period to help the Yellowjackets earn a 2-2 tie against St. Scholastica Friday in the 2022 Subway Superior Showdown.



