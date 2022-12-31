No one injured in Canosia Township structure fire

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire on North Pike Lake Road in Canosia Township Friday evening.

According to officials, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, smoke was coming out of a single-family home.

Officials said the house had significant damage but was not a total loss.

According to Canosia Fire Department it appeared the fire possibly started due to a malfunctioning surge protector.

Foul play is not suspected and there was no loss of life or injury.

