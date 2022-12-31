No one injured in Canosia Township structure fire
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - No one was hurt after a house caught fire on North Pike Lake Road in Canosia Township Friday evening.
According to officials, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday for a report of a house fire.
When they arrived, smoke was coming out of a single-family home.
Officials said the house had significant damage but was not a total loss.
According to Canosia Fire Department it appeared the fire possibly started due to a malfunctioning surge protector.
Foul play is not suspected and there was no loss of life or injury.
