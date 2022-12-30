Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kunz
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
Police, firefighters, and first responders speak with people on scene of fight that ended with...
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
No word yet on injuries.
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
Jordan Carter
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
MGN
Man, dog die in structure fire near Gunflint Trail

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
At Southwest Airlines, a day of recovery after week of chaos