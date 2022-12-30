Thursday Night Face Off: Holiday Tournament Edition

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday Night Face Off was back after two weeks off with five tournament games on the docket.

Heritage Holiday Classic:

CEC 5 Park 2. Final. CEC wins the tournament championship.

Denfeld 3 Apple Valley 2. Final. Denfeld wins the consolation bracket.

Bill McGann Tournament Classic:

Marshall 4 Somerset 0. Final.

Proctor 4 Osseo 1. Final.

Brookfield 8 Moose Lake Area 1. Final.

