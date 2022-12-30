Sen. Klobuchar visits Duluth, highlights funding headed to Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. -- Speaking this afternoon at the DECC, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighted around $3 million of federal funding headed to the region in the new year.

“My major focuses were on number one, which has been for a long time, infrastructure. Number two, having the backs of our constituents that includes parts of the state things like childcare and the like. Number three, public safety,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Investments announced in Klobuchar’s approved Omnibus Bill included:

$432,000 to repair and replace water intake infrastructure in Beaver Bay, $2 million in funding for CHUM to increase capacity of its shelter, and $108,000 to accelerate workforce training of nurses and laboratory technology in Two Harbors.

Klobuchar also focused on the health of the iconic Lift Bridge, with $500,000 going towards modernizing it.

“We’re going to use this money to improve the sidewalks on the Lift Bridge,” Duluth city engineer, Cindy Voigt, said.

An investment they say is severely needed.

“It’s trickier to reconstruct and takes more money because it’s cantilevered over the water. So, that makes for additional costs, we have to contain any kind of lead from the lake, so it makes it extremely expensive.” Cindy Voigt Duluth City Engineer

Senator Klobuchar said this chunk of money for the bridge is only the beginning.

“We are incrementally improving the funding situation for the Aerial Lift Bridge,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “Each year my goal is to add more and more money, until we have enough money to get it done. I also know the state will be playing a role in that. So, it’s a joint state and federal project.”

The city expects to receive all this federal money over the next several months.

Sen. Klobuchar is also pushing for further funding of a second Ice Breaker in our port in part of the Defense Authorization Act.

