Plow driver strike possibly averted: Teamsters reach tentative agreement with St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday evening, Teamsters 320 released a statement saying, “Saint Louis County Teamsters have reached a tentative agreement with county administration on a three year contract.”

The Teamsters 320 represents 165 snowplow drivers and other positions in St. Louis County Public Works.

The statement continued to read, “The agreement includes a three percent (3%) general wage increase each of the three years, a crane licensure stipend, insurance premium protection, a new apprenticeship program, and a $0.25 per hour private use allowance. Most important of all, Teamsters won an increase in the cold weather gear allowance to meet the health and safety concerns of employees.”

Teamsters Local 320 President Erik Skoog was quoted, “This agreement is victory and one that both parties can be proud of... Labor disputes are tough, real tough, but this agreement gives Saint Louis County greater opportunities to recruit and retain its public works staff.”

On December 19, union members had authorized as strike.

The union did not filed a petition to strike, but reserved the right to strike.

We have asked County leaders for a comment.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.