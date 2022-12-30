Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start out with partly sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds. In the afternoon and early evening, we will see a weak wave in the jetstream bringing a slight chance of flurries. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with westerly winds.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with east winds. Monday night and into Tuesday we will be tracking a Colorado Low that will be impacting the Midwest. There is still a lot of model disagreement on this system with the GFS further north and the Euro mostly south. Wisconsin has the best chance, right now, of seeing more than 4″ of snow. Minnesota still has a chance of getting hit, so stay tuned for updates!

Tuesday Storm
Tuesday Storm(KBJR WX)
7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

