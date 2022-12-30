Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched.

Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon.

Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota winter, Dave Zbaracki loves getting outdoors.

“I like to just embrace Duluth in all its Duluthiness,” said Zbaracki, a Community Advocate with We Walk in Duluth.

He’s worried about the state of sidewalks in Duluth because many have been covered in deep snow after the recent snowfall.

“I think we oftentimes look at walking as simply a recreational activity, but walking is the simplest form of transportation there is,” Zbaracki said.

In addition to working with We Walk in Duluth, he also started a side business clearing sidewalks for homeowners who can’t do it themselves.

Zbaracki said working on the sidewalk on Superior Street near Congdon Elementary helps keep school routes clear so students can walk to class, but that’s not the case around every school.

The problem isn’t just happening along school routes, on London Road, local advocates said people are walking in the street since so much snow has piled up on the sidewalks.

Alice Tibbetts lives near London Road.

“I think the city has done a great job of defining the ordinance and telling people what it is,” said Tibbetts, co-founder of We Walk in Duluth.

According to the city of Duluth, snow removal requirements, residential, and commercial property owners have 24 hours after the end of a snowfall to clear the sidewalks surrounding their property.

They’re also required to remove all ice from sidewalks, pile the removed snow into their own yards, clear curb cuts and crosswalks to street gutters, and make sure they’ve cleared the full width of the sidewalk.

Tibbetts would like them to do more.

“Whatever enforcement there is, is simply not working,” Tibbetts said.

Jon Otis with the Duluth Fire Department is one of the people tasked with enforcing the snow removal requirement.

He said the city has an online portal where people can report property owners who are not clearing their sidewalks.

Click here for that portal.

“The enforcement process is complaint-based. So if someone sees an issue we want them to respond to the resident problem reporter,” said Otis, Deputy Chief of Life Safety for Duluth Fire Department.

Starting January 1, 2023, the city is adding a possible $200 fee for people who don’t clear their sidewalks after they’ve received a notice from the city.

“We really do rely on the public to help us out to notify us when there is an issue,” Otis said.

For senior citizens and people with mobility problems, snow removal can be very difficult, but there are local organizations that can provide help, click here for more information about those.

