Duluth Police: 2 stabbed in Morgan Park fight

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police say two people were stabbed with a knife during a fight in the Morgan Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Duluth Police were still on scene near the 1400 block of 89th Ave. W. as of 6:57 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight, who exactly was hurt, or how bad their injuries are.

An ambulance, several police cars, and Duluth Fire crews were all on scene.

Police on scene told Northern News Now there is no threat to the community, although they did not specifically say if a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

