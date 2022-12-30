Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday

Jordan Carter
Jordan Carter(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week.

During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial.

That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen to both the prosecution’s and defense’s cases and eventually decide whether or not Carter is guilty.

Carter is charged with second degree murder for allegedly causing his fiancé's son’s death in September 2020.

That’s when authorities say Carter was watching 3-year-old Cameron.

Carter claims Cameron was hurt when he fell down the stairs.

The toddler ended up dying several days after the incident.

However, medical examiners say the boy’s injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and Cameron’s death was ruled a homicide.

Carter’s trial has already been delayed twice, including due to travel challenges for a medical expert expected to testify.

The court trial is now expected to begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
No word yet on injuries.
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Daniel Kunz
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
MGN
Man, dog die in structure fire near Gunflint Trail

Latest News

Police, firefighters, and first responders speak with people on scene of fight that ended with...
Duluth Police: 1 stabbed, 2 slashed in Morgan Park fight
FCC Unit Explosion and Asphalt Fire at Husky Superior Refinery
Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released
Superior Citrus' greenhouse caved in on December 24th
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday