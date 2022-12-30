Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week.

During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial.

That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen to both the prosecution’s and defense’s cases and eventually decide whether or not Carter is guilty.

Carter is charged with second degree murder for allegedly causing his fiancé's son’s death in September 2020.

That’s when authorities say Carter was watching 3-year-old Cameron.

Carter claims Cameron was hurt when he fell down the stairs.

The toddler ended up dying several days after the incident.

However, medical examiners say the boy’s injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma and Cameron’s death was ruled a homicide.

Carter’s trial has already been delayed twice, including due to travel challenges for a medical expert expected to testify.

The court trial is now expected to begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

