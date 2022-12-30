DECC offering free ‘Sunrise Coffee’ events in January

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced new 'Sunrise Coffee' events in January,...
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced new 'Sunrise Coffee' events in January, featuring free coffee and views of the sunrise each Thursday throughout the month.(Duluth Entertainment Convention Center)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced this week they plan to offer free coffee each Thursday in January.

The event called ‘Sunrise Coffee’ features coffee made by the Duluth Coffee Company and free views of the Aerial Lift Bridge each morning.

Each Thursday in January, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the DECC will open its doors to its Symphony Hall, free of charge.

Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communications at the DECC, said the event will be a great way for Northlanders to connect with one another during one of the coldest months of the year.

“I hope people grab a camera and come and maybe meet somebody new and just get out in the world,” she continued, “because there is something about getting dressed getting out doing a little adventure that can be so rewarding, particularly in January.”

Amundsen also said parking will be waived at the DECC for people wanting to attend.

If you plan to attend, enter through Door D to Symphony Hall.

For more information about the ‘Sunrise Coffee’ you can visit the DECC’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kunz
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
Police, firefighters, and first responders speak with people on scene of fight that ended with...
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
No word yet on injuries.
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
MGN
Man, dog die in structure fire near Gunflint Trail
Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation

Latest News

Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
TNF 12/29 Part 1
TNF 12/29 Part 1
High School Hockey Holiday Tournament
High School Hockey Holiday Tournament