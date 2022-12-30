DECC offering free ‘Sunrise Coffee’ events in January

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced this week they plan to offer free coffee each Thursday in January.

The event called ‘Sunrise Coffee’ features coffee made by the Duluth Coffee Company and free views of the Aerial Lift Bridge each morning.

Each Thursday in January, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the DECC will open its doors to its Symphony Hall, free of charge.

Lucie Amundsen, the Director of Communications at the DECC, said the event will be a great way for Northlanders to connect with one another during one of the coldest months of the year.

“I hope people grab a camera and come and maybe meet somebody new and just get out in the world,” she continued, “because there is something about getting dressed getting out doing a little adventure that can be so rewarding, particularly in January.”

Amundsen also said parking will be waived at the DECC for people wanting to attend.

If you plan to attend, enter through Door D to Symphony Hall.

For more information about the ‘Sunrise Coffee’ you can visit the DECC’s website here.

