Cooler today, warm New Year’s weekend ahead

MN WX
MN WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY: Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the teens to 20s. Some sun will peek out of the clouds later this morning into the afternoon. Lows will be in the teens to single digits above zero with mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s to around 30 degrees. A stray snow shower will be possible as well. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with mostly cloudy skies.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs getting into the 20s and 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with mostly cloudy skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

