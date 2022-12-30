City by City: Babbitt, Hayward, Wisconsin

By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
Babbitt, MN- The Babbitt Public Library is starting the new year off with a fun reading program. During January and February, they are hosting their Book Bucks Winter Reading Program. For every book read, participants get to make an ‘X’ on the big snowflake. Then every five Xs is an entry to a drawing for prizes! Additionally, for every five books, readers will be given one book buck to use during book sales throughout the year.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Community Food Shelf has announced its hours for January. The resource will be open every Monday and Saturday, January 7. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon on those days. This will be the return of indoor distribution. Everything has been done outdoors for the past two years. The client choice model allows shoppers more options in what they receive. The lineup will still take place outside and only five people will be allowed inside at a time. Participants will then list what they want while a shopper retrieves those items. That process will take place three times in general, produce and bakery. The shopper will then deliver items to customers in their car.

Wisconsin- The Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the state’s Freight Plan. Connect 2050 is the state’s long-range plan about what should be accomplished in terms of transportation, while the freight plan will identify the how. The plan focuses on the needs of state highways, local roads, railroads, aviation and harbors. It also breaks down funding for each of these areas and lays out WisDOT’s priorities.

Previous Day: City by City: Tettegouche State Park, Red Cliff, Hibbing

