Sara’s Table celebrates 20th anniversary with cookbook

At Sara’s Table celebrated their 20th anniversary in Duluth in October, but now a cookbook is on the menu.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Duluth with a cookbook on the menu.

The café has been serving Northlanders fresh and local grub from its Chester Neighborhood location since late 2002.

The Executive Chef of At Sara’s Table, Jillian Forte, penned a cookbook to mark the special occasion.

The cookbook titled “At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe 20th Anniversary Cookbook” features classics from the menu, as well as favorites from restaurant employees.

“The hippie farm, the curry, all of the popular ones, and I put a couple of tricky ones in there, like our smoked salmon is in there, the pancakes from the breakfast and the maple mascarpone,” Forte said.

Forte has worked at the restaurant for 17 years and said all of the illustrations and recipes were drawn and checked by current and former employees.

If you would like your own copy of the book, you can visit the restaurant’s website here.

