Report: UMD forward Blake Biondi expected to miss remainder of the season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the Bulldogs prepare for their exhibition game against St. Thomas, they will be doing so without their 2021-22 points leader Blake Biondi.

The junior forward is expected the miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, an injury he got in the first game of the Bulldogs series against the Denver Pioneers.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect does still have college eligibility.

