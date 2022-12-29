Report: UMD forward Blake Biondi expected to miss remainder of the season

By Kevin Moore
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the Bulldogs prepare for their exhibition game against St. Thomas, they will be doing so without their 2021-22 points leader Blake Biondi.

The junior forward is expected the miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, an injury he got in the first game of the Bulldogs series against the Denver Pioneers.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect does still have college eligibility.

