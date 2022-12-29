Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend dies in prison on Christmas Day

Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to...
Authorities in Illinois says Rayshawn Smith has died in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.(Winnebago County Sheriff)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREST HILL, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Illinois authorities say a prisoner has died while serving a life sentence for murder.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith died while in custody on Christmas Day.

WIFR reports Smith had pleaded guilty in the murder case of his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin, 38, earlier this year. He was given a life sentence on Dec. 16 and transferred to the Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center.

Authorities said an autopsy has been performed, but Smith’s cause of death has not been immediately released.

Smith reportedly posted a video on social media in July, confessing to taking Hardin’s life. Police said they had found her body with two gunshot wounds in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
No word yet on injuries.
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Daniel Kunz
Duluth man charged after allegedly stabbing woman he didn’t know in the head
MGN
Man, dog die in structure fire near Gunflint Trail

Latest News

Police, firefighters, and first responders speak with people on scene of fight that ended with...
Duluth Police: 1 stabbed, 2 slashed in Morgan Park fight
FCC Unit Explosion and Asphalt Fire at Husky Superior Refinery
Husky Superior Refinery explosion report released
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says