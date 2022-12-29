Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21.

Jail records show King faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $49,060 bond.

Investigators told KY3 that a towing company claimed King had faked documents to look like he owned the trucks.

Polk County is located in southwest Missouri, about 40 miles north of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
No word yet on injuries.
One hurt in crash that closed I-35 ramp at Midway Road
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Authorities responded to a trailer fire in Canosia Township around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
Corey Young
Duluth teen’s murder case moved to adult court

Latest News

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at 82
The skyline of Denver's downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
Viking Cruise Ship Rendering
Bayfield Mayor: No more Viking Cruise stops planned for South Shore
A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee
A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
Disney documentary focuses on Stan Lee