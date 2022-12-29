Light snow tonight, mild New Year’s weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see some snow and wintry mix move in from Southern Minnesota. The snow will move into the Ports around 6pm and continue through about midnight. A quick 0.5-2″ will be possible. The skies will start to clear early Friday morning. Lows will fall into the single digits and lower teens, so a chilly start to the day.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with winds becoming light out of the west. Overnight the skies will remain partly cloudy. Lows will be in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.  A few flurries in the Arrowhead overnight will be possible.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s.

